Women protest against Telangana govt’s unfulfilled guarantees in Adilabad

Hyderabad: Women in Telangana’s Adilabad district protested on Friday, September 18, over the government’s unfulfilled six guarantees.

Speaking to the media, Mukharaki village sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi said, “Today we played Batukkama songs and danced on the streets. This was our protest against the Congress government and chief minister A Revanth Reddy.”

The woman further said that the Congress party promised to implement six guarantees during the elections. However, she said, “Not even one guarantee has been implemented yet. It is almost 2 years since the Congress came to power, and we are yet to receive the Rs 2,500 monthly stipend that was promised,” the sarpanch added.

In a video shared on social media, a few people are seen holding placards which display the six guarantees promised by the Congress party during the Telangana Assembly elections.

Women in Adilabad protested on Friday, September 18 protested over Telangana government's unfulfilled six guarantees.



Speaking to the media, Mukharaki village sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi said, "Today we played Batukkama songs and danced on the streets. This was our protest against… pic.twitter.com/nWz4FbKIyK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 19, 2025

Meenakshi alleged that the Congress government cheated the people of Telangana, “Congress had promised to implement the six guarantees in 100 days of coming to power; however, it has not happened.”

Six guarantees of Congress

Ahead of the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress charted out six guarantees to be implemented in the state. The party assured people that a 250-yard house site will be given to all activists of a separate Telangana state, Rs 5 lakh under the housing scheme, Rs 4,000 old age pension per month and up to Rs 10 lakh for health insurance.

Also Read Telangana HC refuses to interfere with local quota in MBBS, BDS admissions

Announcing these assurances at the Vijayabheri public meeting at Tukkuguda near Hyderabad after the CWC meeting, party senior leader Rahul Gandhi announced crop assistance of Rs 15,000 to farmers, Rs 12,000 to farmworkers per annum, Rs 5 lakh for students and 200 units of free domestic power.

Former party President Sonia Gandhi announced the Mahalakshmi scheme if voted to power, under which the party assured free travel to all women in Road Transport Corporation buses, cooking gas cylinders at a rate of Rs 500 and an assistance of Rs 2,500 per month to women in each family.