Dalai Lama congratulates new UK prime minister Dharamsala, HP

Dalai Lama congratulates new UK prime minister

Dharamshala: The Dalai Lama on Tuesday congratulated Liz Truss, the United Kingdom’s newly elected Prime Minister, and hoped that country will continue to contribute to peace in an interdependent world.

In his letter, the Tibetan spiritual leader said, “Historically, we Tibetans have enjoyed a long and unique relationship with Great Britain. To this day, we maintain close contacts with members of the families of British Government officials who were posted in Tibet prior to 1959.”

“I am also very appreciative of our British friends’ strong interest in and support for the Tibetan people’s aspirations for freedom and dignity,” he added.

Seeking UK’s contribution in ensuring peace and stability, he said, “These are very challenging times. It is my hope that the UK will continue to prosper and make a significant contribution to the peace and stability of our ever more interdependent world.”

