Dalai Lama mourns loss of lives in Himachal rains

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh.

“I offer my condolences to you, to the families who have lost loved ones, and to all those affected by this devastation,” he wrote to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, adding “I pray for them.”

“I appreciate that the state government and other agencies are doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by these calamitous conditions.

“As I hope you know, I naturally feel a particular affinity for the people of Himachal Pradesh, which has been my home for more than 69 years.

Also Read Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

“As a token of our solidarity with the people of Himachal Pradesh, our friends and neighbours, the Dalai Lama Trust is making a donation to relief and rescue efforts.”

He ended his letter by offering his prayers and good wishes.

The Tibetan administration is based in this Himachal Pradesh hill town.