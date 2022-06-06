Dalit Bandhu has benefited 35,642 families: BC welfare minister

Hyderabad: State minister for BC Welfare Koppula Eshwar said on Monday that 35,642 families have been benefited by the Dalit Bandhu program undertaken by the state government at a cost of Rs 3,048 crore.

Adding that the scheme was introduced by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to help Dalit citizens, who have been discriminated against in the country previously. Minister Eshwar said during a review meeting that 24,046 units have been grounded (identified and have had amounts credited in bank accounts) so far.

On the occasion, SC Caste Development Secretary Rahul Bojja told the minister that 35,642 families have been given money.

Of these, 11,647 units have been grounded in the Huzurabad constituency, 71 in Vasalamarri in Aleru constituency, 6,685 in Chintakani, Tirmalagiri, Charagonda and Nijansagar mandals and 8,507 units in all districts, bringing the total to 24,046.

The Minister directed the authorities to create more awareness about the scheme and take all necessary steps to ensure that the authorities act responsibly so that the beneficiaries can benefit from it.