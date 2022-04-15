Dalit Bandhu-like schemes for other castes soon, says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the state is planning to announce Dalit Bandhu-like schemes for other castes soon.

The minister mentioned that the government will allocate Rs 17000 crore for the Dalit Bandhu scheme this year. He further stated that the scheme is being planned to motivate the centre to implement similar initiatives for minorities at the national level.

“If Dalit Bandhu becomes a huge success, it will set a benchmark for other states, the Centre, and political parties to implement the scheme across the country which will benefit crores of Dalits,” KTR said while participating in Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary celebrations at Sircilla on Thursday.

The minister further said that there were numerous castes across the country, however, in reality, there are only two categories, the rich and the poor. “The government is keen on uplifting the poor,” he said. Telangana will set an example through the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

He further claimed, “No CM and PM in the past 75 years has thought of such a scheme in the country except KCR.” He alleged that flagship schemes such as Rythu Bandhu and Mission Bhagirat have been plagiarised by the Centre, in the name of “Har Ghar Jal Yojana” and “PM Kisan Yojana.”

KTR also urged the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries to explore other categories of the initiative apart from tractors and harvesters, adding that he would not attend the distribution ceremonies of these any further.

“Two to three persons should come together and opt for new small businesses and units. If 10 people want to come and set up a big manufacturing unit, the Telangana State Finance Corporation will provide Rs 3 crore loan to them and it is my responsibility,” added the minister.