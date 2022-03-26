Dalit Bandhu to benefit 1500 people per constituency: Talasani

Hyderabad: Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Saturday said that the Dalit Bandhu will benefit 1500 people per constituency in its second instalLment and added that the scheme was launched with the intention of every Dalit person in the state to progress financially.

While speaking at an awareness seminar for recipients of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he informed that in the first phase, 100 people from each constituency were receiving benefits. “Despite the 74 years that have passed since Indian independence, Dalits are not progressing in society. For this reason, chief minister KCR has introduced this scheme,” he remarked.

He said that under the Dalit Bandhu scheme, each person would get Rs. 10 lakhs as financial aid and the government would encourage the individuals to receive education in fields of their choice.

The minister added that the Telangana government is trying to emulate the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

In the Telangana budget session for the fiscal year 2022-23, the ruling government has allocated Rs 17,700 crores for the Dalit Bandhu scheme.