Dalit family faces social boycott in Karnataka’s Mysuru

A Dalit family in Mysuru district of Karnatka has allegedly been facing a social boycott in Srinivasapura village, which is under Karnataka chief minister Siddarmaiah’s constituency, Varuna.

Local reports suggest Suresh had a fight with another person from the same village. The panchayat decided to impose a fine of Rs 16,000 on Suresh’s family.

However, when Suresh refused to pay the fine, the village decided to boycott his family. The village is predominately owned by the Madiga community

Suresh’s family has been barred from entering the temple. The villagers also stopped taking religious processions from the street where the family lives.

Police deny family’s claim

The Varuna police have denied the claims that Suresh and his family were facing a social boycott by the villagers. Speaking to Siasat.com Varuna sub inspector Chetan Veera said, “The incident stems from a financial dispute four years ago between Suresh and another villager. The matter was taken to a panchayat which was resolved.”

“There is no boycott of Suresh’s family. The family is living in the same village, going to the same grocery store along with other villagers and drawing water from the common well in the village. Suresh raised a complaint with the police and has created a story. He has also given statements in the media alleging social boycott,” Veera said.