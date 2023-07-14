Dalit girl’s body found in well in Rajasthan, RS MP stages dharna

Jaipur: Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday staged a dharna along with family members of a Dalit girl who was found dead in a well in Rajasthan’s Karauli district.

On Thursday, Meena reached the police station and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for woman’ family.

He also accused police of manipulating facts and sought a second autopsy with videography of the procedure.

“She was kidnapped from house and raped. Two bullets were found on her body. Also, the assailants had poured acid on her face as burn injuries were found. The administration is trying to manipulate the incident,” said Meena.

Karauli district SP Mamta Gupta confirmed gunshot injuries on her body,

Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari and Bharatpur MP Ranjita Koli reached the victim’s house on Friday and met her family members .

Kumari charged the administration with being negligent on the issue and demanded quick and strict action against the accused.

Notably, a 20-year-old Dalit girl’ body was fished out from a well in Karauli district on Thursday.

Police initially termed it a “suicide” and got the autopsy done.

However, the woman’ family alleged that she was kidnapped, raped and shot dead.

Unhappy with the post-mortem report, they staged a protest too which was joined by Meena this morning.