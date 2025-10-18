Dalit graduate forced to give up Heathrow job after college denies documents

A recent graduate of the University of Sussex, Prem Birhade, a young Dalit, was allegedly forced into giving up a coveted position at Heathrow Airport in London after a college in Pune reportedly refused to verify his official documents due to caste-based discrimination.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar took to X to state that Prem submitted the required documentation to his alma mater, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Pune, for his academic verification. However, the college reportedly refused to authenticate his credentials, citing caste as a determining factor.

The reason? His former college, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Pune, refused…

“The same verification was provided when Prem had gone to London to study. When Prem requested the same verification again for his job, the college’s administration enquired about his caste!”

The college principal, Dr Nivedita Gajanan Ekbote, who also serves as the Maharashtra Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (the BJP’s youth wing), is alleged to have allowed her political and ideological alignment to influence administrative decisions, Prakash said.

“Given her political and ideological alignment with the Manuwadi BJP, one can only imagine the extent to which caste prejudice must have shaped her actions against SC, ST, OBC students in her academic career,” his post read.

“Prem’s journey from Nardubar, a poor tribal district, to the UK was not an easy one. Prem’s case is a glaring example of how systemic caste discrimination continues to haunt Dalit youth, even after they break through enormous social and economic barriers.”

In response, principal Ekbote posted on X, claiming “harassment, defamation, and deliberate misuse of social media” by Prem in an attempt to tarnish the image of the college administration.

Kind attention



I,Dr. Nivedita G. Ekbote, Principal, Modern College, Pune, wish to bring to your kind attention a serious issue of harassment, defamation, and deliberate misuse of social media by a former student, Mr. Premvardhan Birhade, (BBA in June 2020 and passed in Jan 24)

She stated that the documents were not issued due to “his unsatisfactory conduct and disciplinary record” during his time at the college. She further asserts that there were no instances of caste-based discrimination, and the college never discussed or brought up his caste identity.

However, her letter itself recognised that “The student has already been issued three Letters of Recommendation (LORs) and one Bonafide Certificate by the college administration in the past.”

The issue has ignited widespread online outrage, with many viewing it as a stark reminder of the deep-seated casteism still prevalent in Pune’s academic circles and elsewhere.

Academic @ProfRavikantK wrote, “The structural hate and humiliation marginalized caste students endure to avail overseas opportunities, compared to the cottage industry of consultancies velvet-shipping IB-educated elite teens overseas, tells you how rotten things are.”

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde also reacted to the issue, “Exactly the type of ‘meritdhari’ gatekeeping that makes a case for encouraging diversity quotas in all fields of Indian endeavour.”

Several users condemned the college’s actions, saying, “Pune was always casteist and will remain that way. Even those who have built a mini Kothrud in the US flaunt their caste and class identity with bigoted pride under the guise of ‘culture.’”