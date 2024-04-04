Dalit leader expelled from Telangana Congress gives BRS ammo

By Vivek Bhoomi



Hyderabad: The expulsion of Bakka Judson, a Dalit leader, from Congress on Tuesday seems to have turned into an opportunity for the BRS.



A day after the party’s disciplinary committee took action against Judson for ‘anti-party’ activities, former MLA and BRS leader Balka Suman tweeted a poem in Telugu titled “a poem not written by Bakka Judson“.



The poem is highly critical of Congress and its state leadership.

మీ మలినాన్ని మోస్తున్నందుకు మీము వేల ఏండ్లనుంచే ఊరవతల… — Balka Suman (@balkasumantrs) April 4, 2024

The poem talks about how Dalits have been excluded since time immemorial, and how the same treatment was being meted out towards Judson. “The Congress has stood on the sacrifices of Bahujans, and for destroying those roots the Bahujan son’s curse will fall upon you,” the poem reads.

“The tri-coloured flag, which brought freedom and liberated the people, has fallen into the hands of a feudal landlords’ community,” the poem goes on, criticising the Reddy community to which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy belongs, concluding that the party will have to pay the price for expelling a Dalit leader.

A day after being suspended from the party, Judson alleged that the money to pay the bills for contracts was being released only after PV Krishna Reddy’s younger brother sends a note to the CM. “Only after deducting ‘R-tax’ and ‘B-tax’, money was being deposited in the bank accounts of the contractors,” Judson alleged.

Addressing the media at Somajiguda Press Club on Wednesday, April 4, he demanded explanation from Revanth Reddy on how Rs 7,200 crore meant for Rythu Bandhu in Rabi season was diverted for other purposes.

He also questioned why none of the political parties were starting a debate on Megha Krishna Reddy in the Assembly, though they have used the issue of corruption in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to improve their own prospects.

Pertinent to mention, Megha Krishna Reddy co-owns Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), a firm which has been recently in news for making the second largest donation (Rs 821 crore) to political parties under the electoral bonds scheme.

Judson, a Congress loyalist since 1989, is a physically-challenged Dalit leader. He has been at loggerheads with Revanth Reddy since he was made the chief of TPCC three years ago.

Shortly after his expulsion from the party, Judson took to micro-blogging site X, and called CM Revanth Reddy a ‘wolf’. Tagging Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in a post, he said: “Your leadership has kept Telangana Congress under a Wolf [who is] eating original Congress worker.”

According to sources, Judson wanted to contest as graduate MLC from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda constituency. a demand to which state Congress leadership did not agree. Now Judson has announced that he will contest on his own.

It remains to be seen whether Balka Suman’s overture is a welcoming gesture towards Judson to join the pink party, which has been losing many of its leaders to Congress in recent days.