Dalit leader from Telangana appointed as Maoist Party’s general secretary

The Maoist party has also appointed PGLA Battalion No 1 top commander Hidma the in-charge of the party's operations in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th September 2025 8:24 pm IST
The Maoist Party appoints Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji as the new general secretary of the party, and Hidma Madvi as the in-charge of Bastar region.
Hidma Madvi (left), Devuji (right)

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (Maoist) has appointed Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devuji as the general secretary of the banned outfit.

The move follows the killing of former chief of the Maoist party Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraj, along with 27 guerrillas in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on May 21.

The Maoist party has also placed the People’s Guerrilla Liberation Army’s (PGLA) Battalion Number 1 top commander Hidma Madvi alias Santosh/Hedmalu in charge of the party’s operations in Bastar.

MS Teachers

A native of Karimnagar district in Telangana, Tirupathi, who belongs to the Dalit community, was the chief of the Central Military Commission, the armed wing of the Maoist party.

Played key role in creation of South Indian guerrilla zone

He also played a key role in the creation of a south Indian guerrilla zone across the Western Ghats between Goa and Kerala’s Idukki.

He was made in charge of the Lalgarh movement in West Bengal, after the killing of former top Maoist leader Mallojula Koteswara Rao alias Kishenji, during the Operation Green Hunt launched by the Centre in the late 2000s.

Incidentally, Kishenji belonged to Peddapalli town of the present Peddapalli district, which is part of the undivided Karimnagar district.

Devuji and Hidma have been known to have masterminded the ‘Dantewada ambush’ in 2010, that had left 75 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.

Devuji was also involved in the ‘Ranibodali attack’ in 2007, when 55 jawans were killed.

Germanten Hospital

Hidma had also played a key role in the killing of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Dantewada MLA Bhima Mandavi in 2019. Hidma carries a bounty of Rs 40 lakh on his head.

Operation Black Forest

It has been reported that the ‘Operation Black Forest’ launched in the Karreguttalu hillocks on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border jointly by the Chhattisgarh police, CRPF, District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Cobra battalion, was aimed at eliminating Hidma, who was believed to have been located in those hillocks at the time of the operation conducted on April 21.

The Chhattisgarh police had announced that 31 Maoists were killed in that operation. However, Hidma was believed to have escaped.

The Maoist party’s decision to revive the party has come at a time when the party has been facing repeated setbacks due to the Centre’s Operation Kagaar and Operation Prahaar, among other operations being carried out in the Naxal-infested states of India.

Hundreds of Maoists have been killed, and hundreds have surrendered before the police.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 9th September 2025 8:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button