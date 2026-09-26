Dalit man assaulted over ‘touching’ upper-caste man in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A mere touch of hands with an upper-caste man ended in assault and death threats for this Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district.

The incident took place on September 24 under the Girwan Police Station. Local reports suggest Ram Milan asked for a paan and, while taking it, touched Santosh Yadav’s hand.

Also Read Out on bail, honour killing accused attacks Dalit man in TN

Yadav and his son Naval Kishore abused Ram Milan with castiest slurs and beat him with sticks. The Dalit man alleges that the father-son duo reportedly stole Rs 35,000 from him.

Ram Milan has filed a complaint against them.