Out on bail, honour killing accused attacks Dalit man in TN

Tamil Nadu: A 61-year-old Dalit man in Tamil Nadu was allegedly assaulted with a wooden reaper by an individual already an accused in a 2014 honour killing case and out on bail.

The incident occurred at Murugan Hotel in Pattinamkathan, Ramanathapuram district.

The victim, hotel employee Chellamuthu, specialises in making parottas. On September 13, J. Dinesh Kumar ate food at the hotel and approached the Dalit for water to wash his hands.

Chellamuthu asked Dinesh to wait as he fetched water. This angered the latter, who picked up a wooden reaper, pinned him to the ground, and stamped on his chest, ribs, neck, and head. He is under medical care at the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital.

According to a Times of India report, the Dalit worker approached the Kenikkarai police station but was reportedly sent back because there was no one to file his complaint.

He was told to approach the office of the Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police.

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When his complaint was finally filed, the first information report (FIR) failed to mention the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Evidence, a Madurai-based rights organisation, took Chellamuthu’s case and questioned SP G Chandeesh over it. “Investigation is underway,” came the reply.

However, his subordinates investigating the case reportedly told Evidence that invoking the SC/ST Act would be inappropriate because Dinesh did not know Chellamuthu’s caste.

“This clearly shows Ramanathapuram police do not know the SC/ST Act. Where the complainant is seriously injured, the accused need not know the victim’s caste. The Act clearly states that the relevant provisions should be invoked,” TOI quoted Evidence executive director A. Kathir.

When Siasat.com tried to reach the SP office, the officers declined to comment.