Dalit man burned alive in Gujarat; body found wearing women’s clothes

A 70-year-old Dalit man was allegedly burned alive in Jakhota village near Pipala, located in Santalpur taluka of Patan district. The body, discovered wearing women’s clothing and anklets, has sparked outrage and concern among the local community.

The victim has been identified as Harji Bhai Deva Bhai Solanki.

According to reports, the murder occurred in Jakhota village, and the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem at the Civil Hospital in Dharpur.

However, police have not yet disclosed a motive, they stated that an investigation is underway.

Expressing deep Dalit leader and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted, “Despite all its claims of development, Gujarat is becoming a hell for Dalits.” He called on citizens and activists to assemble at the Civil Hospital in Dharpur, Patan, to demand justice for the victim’s family.

“The government must provide adequate compensation to the victim’s family and allot 2 acres of agricultural land,” Mevani demanded. He appealed to the Dalit community to take a stand, stating, “We must strongly oppose assaults, murders, and horrific incidents like this, which are happening under the BJP government.”

Dalit organizations and local community members have strongly condemned the crime, urging strict action against those responsible.