Dalit sarpanch not allowed to hoist flag in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit village sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district was allegedly prevented from hoisting the national flag during an Independence day function.
As the function proceeded at a school, the Dalit sarpanch, Barelal Ahiwar, alleged an upper-caste teacher did not allow him to hoist the flag. “I am a chamar. So I was not allowed to touch the flag. I was insulted,” he said.
Later, he voiced opposition against the move and accused the teacher of disrespecting his community. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.