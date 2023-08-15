Dalit sarpanch not allowed to hoist flag in Madhya Pradesh

A Dalit village sarpanch in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district was allegedly prevented from hoisting the national flag during an Independence day function.

"I am a Chamar, so I was not allowed to touch the flag. I was insulted."



In Madhya Pradesh, a Dalit sarpanch was not allowed to hoist the flag on Independence Day.#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/AoFB9nsBH7 — Meer Faisal (@meerfaisal01) August 15, 2023

As the function proceeded at a school, the Dalit sarpanch, Barelal Ahiwar, alleged an upper-caste teacher did not allow him to hoist the flag. “I am a chamar. So I was not allowed to touch the flag. I was insulted,” he said.

Later, he voiced opposition against the move and accused the teacher of disrespecting his community. The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.