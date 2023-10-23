Dalit woman gang-raped in Rajasthan village, Five booked

Jaipur: Three men have been arrested and five booked for allegedly being involved in the gang rape of a 32-year-old Dalit woman in Deedwana Kuchaman district of Rajasthan, police said Monday.

Didwana Circle Officer Dharam Chand Poonia said though the incident happened in August, a case in the matter was filed only Sunday.

The case was registered against five people under section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of SC/ST Act. Kishore Mali, Ramdev Thalod, and Tejpal have been taken into custody, while a hunt is on for the two accused still absconding, Poonia said.

The victim was presented in a court on Monday where her statement was recorded, he said.

