Three arrested in Lucknow for raping woman from Telangana

Accused Manish Sharma, 26 and Virge Tukaram Yadav, 30 are residents of Hyderabad while Abhishek Devarpana, 22 belongs to Karnataka.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th October 2023 10:13 am IST
Three arrested in Lucknow for raping woman from Telangana
Representative Image

Lucknow: Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Telangana woman, who had come to Lucknow for a job and was staying with her friend in his rented accommodation.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

DCP (North) Qasim Abidi said: “An FIR under 376d (gang rape) has been registered at Jankipuram Police Station after the victim filed a complaint with police on Thursday. The accused have been arrested and are being sent to jail.”

Also Read
Five-year-old girl raped, murdered by migrant worker near Hyderabad

The accused named in the FIR are Manish Sharma (26) and Virge Tukaram Yadav (30) both residents of Hyderabad; and Abhishek Devarpana (22) from Karnataka.

MS Education Academy

The 29-year-old victim said that she had been friends with Manish for the past four years.

“Manish, along with his friends, gang raped me on Wednesday,” she said in the police complaint.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th October 2023 10:13 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button