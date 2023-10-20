Three arrested in Lucknow for raping woman from Telangana

Lucknow: Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a Telangana woman, who had come to Lucknow for a job and was staying with her friend in his rented accommodation.

DCP (North) Qasim Abidi said: “An FIR under 376d (gang rape) has been registered at Jankipuram Police Station after the victim filed a complaint with police on Thursday. The accused have been arrested and are being sent to jail.”

The accused named in the FIR are Manish Sharma (26) and Virge Tukaram Yadav (30) both residents of Hyderabad; and Abhishek Devarpana (22) from Karnataka.

The 29-year-old victim said that she had been friends with Manish for the past four years.

“Manish, along with his friends, gang raped me on Wednesday,” she said in the police complaint.