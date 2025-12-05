Dalit youth assaulted, forced to strip at gunpoint in UP

Jhansi: Police arrested three in Uttar Pradesh‘s Jhansi for brutally assaulting a Dalit youth with slippers, sticks, and even forced him to strip on gunpoint, all while they recorded the assault on camera.

The incident took place on November 22, while the video surfaced on December 5, which shows four men assaulting the youth repeatedly while he pleads with them.

The victim was reportedly standing near Goswami Restaurant in Rajgarh when three men, Nishant Saxena, Sukrit, and Kanishk, approached him. They had asked him to join them and together left the place on a scooter.

However, instead of taking him to the shop for the cigarette as told, they took him to a house where two more individuals, identified as Bhanu Pal and Ravindra, were there.

In the complaint, the victim alleged that at least six individuals assaulted him. They attacked him with punches, kicks, and sticks, while hurling casteist slurs and forcing him to strip.

The video captures the attackers instructing the victim to touch their friend’s feet, all while they sat by, watched, and recorded the entire assault.

Also Read Pinarayi Vijayan likens Jamaat-e-Islami to Hindutva groups

One of the men in the video stated, “Do you know who I am? I am the king of Rajgarh.” The victim proceeds to hold his ears and apologise, when the accused takes out a pistol to threaten him to remove his clothes.

At one point, the victim folded his hands and said, “I swear on my daughter I will not make a mistake again.”

प्रकरण के संबंध में वादी द्वारा दिए गए प्रार्थना-पत्र के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। पुलिस द्वारा 03 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर माननीय न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश किया गया। विवेचनात्मक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) December 5, 2025

As the video went viral, Jhansi police, taking cognisance of the case, reported that three accused have been booked under the SC/ST Act, while the main accused, Nishant Saxena, remains absconding. The incident occurred in a village under the Premnagar police station.