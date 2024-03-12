Dalit youth in Karnataka hacks girl’s father to death for causing their separation

Dalit youth, Praveen Kamble was in a relationship with the daughter of 52-year-old Sanganagouda Patil, who belonged to an upper caste.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th March 2024 12:15 pm IST
Delhi: Man strangles wife whom he bought for Rs 70,000; dumps body in forest
Representative Image

Bagalkot: A shocking incident of a young man hacking his girlfriend’s father to death with a machete for causing their separation was reported from Bhagavathi Village in Bagalkot District of Karnataka on Tuesday.

A Dalit youth, Praveen Kamble was in a relationship with the daughter of 52-year-old Sanganagouda Patil, who belonged to an upper caste.

However, Sanganagouda Patil was not in favour of the alliance and had warned Praveen Kamble to stay away from his daughter.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
UP has become haven for lawlessness, anti-Dalit hate crime: Cong

A few days ago an enraged Sanganagouda Patil had also thrashed Praveen Kamble for trying to meet his daughter.

Following that incident the girl had refused to meet the young man because her father did not approve of their relationship.

According to police, the enraged accused then attacked Sanganagouda with a machete and killed him.

Bagalkot Rural police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the accused. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th March 2024 12:15 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button