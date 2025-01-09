Dalit youth killed over intercaste relationship in Karnataka

A 19-year-old BSc student belonging to a Dalit community succumbed to his injuries after he was brutally beaten by the family of a girl he was allegedly in a relationship with in Karnataka’s Bidar district.

According to the reports, the youngster named Sumith, a native of Bedakunda village was violently attacked by the brother of the girl identified as Rahul and his father Kishanrao in Rakshiyal village on January 5.

The attackers claimed that they found Sumith with their daughter at home when she was alone, prompting them to launch an unpredicted attack.

After the attack, the assailants called Sumith’s father Vijaykumar and informed him about the incident. Subsequently, Vijaykumar, along with his friend Veerashetty Hugar rushed to the spot and found Sumith in a critical condition, battling for life on the village outskirts.

They immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital in Udgir and then to Latur in Maharashtra.

Vijaykumar filed an FIR at the local Kushnoor Police on January 6, against Rahul and Kishanrao and recorded his statement. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.

Despite medical efforts, Sumith succumbed to his injuries on January 7 around 7 pm.

An autopsy was conducted at Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, while Sumith’s relatives protested outside the hospital demanding the arrest of the accused.