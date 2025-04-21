Dalit youth killed over personal enmity in UP’s Amethi

Kori's family members have given a written complaint against two people at Jamo police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, Kaushik said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st April 2025 11:18 pm IST
Dalit lives matter
Representative Image

Amethi: A 25-year-old Dalit youth was killed on Monday with his throat slit with a sharp weapon, police said.

The victim was identified as Shivam Kori, a resident of Alam Singh Ka Purwa village under Jamo police station area, they said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anshuman Singh said that by the time Kori’s family brought him to hospital, he had died.

MS Creative School
Also Read
Dalit man stripped naked, assaulted in Rajasthan; FIR lodged after 8 days

Superintendent of Police of Amethi, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that the incident took place due to personal enmity.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

Kori’s family members have given a written complaint against two people at Jamo police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, Kaushik said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st April 2025 11:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button