Dalit youth killed over personal enmity in UP’s Amethi

Amethi: A 25-year-old Dalit youth was killed on Monday with his throat slit with a sharp weapon, police said.

The victim was identified as Shivam Kori, a resident of Alam Singh Ka Purwa village under Jamo police station area, they said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anshuman Singh said that by the time Kori’s family brought him to hospital, he had died.

Superintendent of Police of Amethi, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said that the incident took place due to personal enmity.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

Kori’s family members have given a written complaint against two people at Jamo police station, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, Kaushik said.