Dalits should unite against BJP: Telangana Congress holds dharna

Hyderabad: Dalits should unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) members said on Monday, August 17, during a protest against the purification ritual performed in Haldwani after Mallikarjun Kharge’s event.

The party’s Scheduled Caste Cell Chairman and MLA Dr Kavampalli Satyanarayana participated in the dharna organised in Karimnagar to protest against the “insult” Kharge faced.

On August 13, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that people linked to the BJP had purified the stage at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand, where he had made a speech. He said that the incident had left him feeling the “sting of untouchability,” as someone from a Dalit background.

Insult to Kharge an attack on existence of Dalits, says Congress

Addressing the protesters, Satyanarayana said all Dalits should unite against the BJP’s “policies of discrimination and oppression against Dalits.” The insult to Mallikarjuna Kharge should not be taken lightly and should be considered as an attack on the self-respect and existence of Dalits, the MLA said.

Accusing the BJP of holding the purification ritual, the TPCC said the governing party at the Center needs to “bow its neck to prevent this discrimination from continuing in the future.”

Satyanarayana warned the BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Sangh Parivar, who are “playing hypocritical dramas”, to be vigilant. He criticised the BJP for violating constitutional values ​​and disrupting the spirit of democracy, referring to the Haldwani incident.