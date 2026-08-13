Felt ‘sting of untouchability’ in purification ritual: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, August 13, said the purification ritual performed in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, where he delivered a speech, made him feel the “sting of untouchability” as someone from a Dalit background.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was speaking in the House when he mentioned the incident, clarifying that he did not wish to turn it into a political issue.

He alleged that people associated with the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) purified the stage at Ramlila Maidan in Uttarakhand where he had made a speech. Kharge demanded that cases should be registered under the Untouchability Act against those who purified the stage in Haldwani, and those involved should be arrested and sent to jail.

“I have been a member of this house for years and have never told anyone that I am from a Scheduled Caste or that I am a Dalit, protect me, nor have I begged in front of anyone. I have the strength to fight and I do fight,” he told Upper House Chairman CP Radhakrishnan.

“But in Haldwani, the stage was purified, making me feel the sting of untouchability and subjecting me to humiliation,” he said, causing an uproar in the Rajya Sabha.

मैं इस बात को राजनीतिक मुद्दा नहीं बनाना चाहता। मैं वर्षों से इस सदन का सदस्य हूं और निचले सदन में भी रहा।



मैंने कभी किसी से यह नहीं कहा कि मैं दलित हूं, मेरी रक्षा करो और न ही किसी के सामने गिड़गिड़ाया। मुझ में लड़ने की शक्ति है और मैं लड़ता हूं।



लेकिन हल्द्वानी में स्टेज का… pic.twitter.com/gvOanoG81i — Congress (@INCIndia) August 13, 2026

Is this how democracy works, Kharge questions

Earlier, when the House met on the last day of the Monsoon Session, Kharge said he did not name any religion or section of society, yet people associated with the BJP carried out “purification” of the stage.

Also Read Parliament adjourned sine die, ending stormy Monsoon Session

“I only spoke about the problems of the people,” he said, referring to his speech at the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani.

The Congress president claimed that “the BJP people” later performed a havan there and carried out the purification of the stage.

“Is this the way democracy works? How are you protecting the Constitution?,” Kharge asked.

The Leader of the House, JP Nadda, responded to Kharge, saying the saffron party does not subscribe to such practices. “Firstly, the BJP does not subscribe to such activities. And second, this is a matter of concern for all of us. It is also a matter of concern for the country,” he said.

Nadda confirmed that the authorities will investigate the matter. “But even after this if Kharge ji is saying that we are responsible for the matter, it is not right,” he added.

He urged the Rajya Sabha LoP not to sensationalise or politicise the matter, noting that he was just as saddened by the incident as Kharge was. “If anyone is found guilty, certainly action will be taken. We respect the sentiments of Kharge ji,” Nadda said.

After a brief ruckus, Speaker Radhakrishnan shared his observations as well. “Untouchability is not a sin. There is no sin in this world that we all condemn like untouchability. I request the government that those who have done the wrong thing will be investigated, caught and punished,” he said.

The Chairman said there is no two opinions on the matter and promptly concluded the discussion.