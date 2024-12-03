Damage to Medigadda not reported to Telangana govt’s DSC: Ex SE

Hyderabad: Murali Krishna, a retired Superintending Engineer from the Dam Safety Organisation (DSO), testified before the PC Ghose Commission, revealing that damages to the pillars of the Medigadda and other barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) were not reported to the state government’s Dam Safety Organisation.

He emphasized that despite multiple reminders, the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages were not included under the Dam Safety Act until July 2023, even though their construction was completed in 2019.

During his cross-examination, Krishna explained that these barrages qualify as “specified dams” under the Dam Safety Act, which applies to structures over 15 meters in height that impound water.

He noted that even a check dam exceeding 10 meters would fall under this regulation.

In his earlier affidavit, he stated that it is feasible to mitigate the distressed conditions of these three barrages.

Justice Ghosh, having completed the cross-examination, is set to return to Kolkata on Tuesday. He will revisit in the second week to question current and former ENCs.

Complaints have already been filed with the Commission against former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao for allegedly issuing orders that contributed to prolonged water storage.

The Commission plans to cross-examine both individuals in January.