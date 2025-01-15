Damaged cycling track in Hyderabad repaired after online appeal

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) repaired the damaged cycling track near Vatinagulapally junction on Wednesday, January 15 following online reports.

The bicycle mayor of Hyderabad tagged HMDA, Revanth Reddy, GHMC commissioner and other officials on X, calling for immediate action to fix the crack in Hyderabad’s popular cycling track.

A geo-tagged photo showing the date and time of the damage was shared on X to support the claim.

Quickly after the tweet, HMDA officials promptly responded by repairing Hyderabad’s cycling track and filling the crack with cement.

Patch up work is done. Thank you pic.twitter.com/gAU10IyLED — Bicycle Mayor of Hyderabad (@sselvan) January 15, 2025

Earlier, HMDA dismantled a portion of the solar roof cycling track at Hyderabad’s Kokapet. This decision came in response to heavy traffic jams in the area and to ease congestion for commuters travelling towards Narsingi and Khajaguda.

Cyberabad police explained that traffic from Gachibowli towards My Home and Narsingi converges at the HGCL office, leading to severe congestion. He further noted that approximately 50 percent of the traffic jams occur near the HGCL office, forcing commuters to take a roundabout towards Narsingi.

To address this concern and manage the traffic flow, officials will construct a new downramp after the Nanakramguda junction. The ramp will allow vehicles to bypass signals and avoid the roundabout.

India’s first solar cycling track in Hyderabad

India’s first solar cycling track, Healthway, established by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) was established on October 1, 2023.

With over 16,000 solar panels, the Healthway Track can generate up to 16 MW of power. The three-lane cycling track is 23-km long and comprises parking spaces for cycles and cars, food trucks, washrooms, and more. It is 4.5m in width and possesses five recreational hubs in the midway.

The solar cycling track in Hyderabad features a blue line, a pink line, and access to the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA). KT Rama Rao shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing the newly launched solar cycling track. He captioned it: “Introducing India’s first and only 23 km-long, 3-lane solar-powered highway, generating 16 MW of power, and the second in the world after South Korea with a solar rooftop cover.”

The cycling track operates 24 hours allowing cyclists to enjoy a smooth ride along the cityscape.