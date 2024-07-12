Dancer bites off hen’s head during performance in AP, case booked

Andhra Pradesh police have registered a case for biting off a hen’s head during a dance performance.

The video went viral on social media, presenting a disturbing scene where a person gruesomely bit off a hen’s head during a dance performance, which was portrayed as entertainment in a public setting.

PETA India worked with senior police officials in the Anakapalli district to get a first information report (FIR) registered.

The FIR has been registered under sections 429 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, against the performer and the organizers.

Also Read Kolkata Police files case after man throws kitten to death from high-rise

Link between cruelty towards animals and humans?

A 1997 study by the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Northeastern University found that animal abusers are five times as likely to also harm other humans.

A 1983 study notes that animal abuse was found in 88% of homes in which physical child abuse was being investigated.

If a child is cruel to animals, research shows it may be a sign that serious abuse or neglect has been inflicted on the child. Children who witness animal abuse are at greater risk of becoming abusers themselves.