Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as SunRisers Hyderabad head coach

The decision follows a dismal 2023 season for SRH, where the team finished last on the points table, with four wins and ten losses.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 7th August 2023 3:19 pm IST
Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In what is a change of reins in quick succession, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday announced former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori as their new head coach.

Vettori replaces Brian Lara, who had taken over the responsibility of coaching the team ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The decision follows a dismal 2023 season for SRH, where the team finished last on the points table, with four wins and ten losses.

This is the fourth separate head coach that the Hyderabad-based team will have in six seasons. Tom Moody coached the team in the 2019 and 2022 seasons, while Trevor Bayliss was the team’s head coach in 2020 and 2021.

The IPL is a tried-and-tested arena for the former New Zealand spinner, having spent time as head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018.

Vettori is currently the head coach of the Hundred side Birmingham Phoenix and also spent time as assistant coach of the Australian men’s team since May 2022.

