Danish PM attacked in Copenhagen, man arrested

Copenhagen police have confirmed the incident but refused to give more comment, Swedish Television (SVT) reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2024 9:05 am IST
Danish PM attacked in Copenhagen, man arrested
Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

Stockholm: Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was attacked by a man in central Copenhagen on Friday evening.

The attack which took place in a square not far from Frederiksen’s home left the Prime Minister “shocked”.

Copenhagen police have confirmed the incident but refused to give more comment, Swedish Television (SVT) reported.

MS Education Academy

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was beaten on Friday evening at Kultorvet in Copenhagen by a man who was subsequently arrested. The Prime Minister is shocked by the incident,” the Prime Minister’s office was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The attacker was arrested following the incident. However, his identity and the motive behind the attack are not known yet.

The attack comes two days before Denmark votes in the EU election.

Frederiksen (46) became Prime Minister in 2019 after taking over as leader of the centre-left Social Democrats four years earlier. This made her the youngest prime minister in Danish history.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a “despicable act”.

European Council President Charles Michel said on X that he was “outraged”. “I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression,” he said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom also condemned the attack.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2024 9:05 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button