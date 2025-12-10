Dargah not built on demolished temple grounds, TN government fact checks

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government on December 8 debunked the fake news which falsely claimed that a Dargah was being built on temple grounds on the Thiruparankundram Hill, calling it “a rumour that spreads hatred.”

One of the few states actively trying to curb the rapid spread of communal tension through misinformation, the Tamil Nadu government’s fact-checking department officially stated that the rumour of the Madurai Koripalayam Dargah built on demolished temple grounds is false.

The claims went viral after photos of the Dargah were widely circulated by right-wing outfits, comparing it to temple-like structures.

However, the viral videos show Sikandhar Dargah, an original Islamic shrine which was officially built in the 14th century in a Dravidian architectural style, inspired by the Pandyas.

Citing the book Islamic Architecture, published by the Government of Tamil Nadu’s Department of Museums, the team further clarified that historically, Islamic structures were built using the state’s Dravidian elements, which can resemble temples’ cornices and pillars.

The similarities in such building designs often highlight the shared craftsmanship that defines Tamil Nadu’s architectural history, and not the conversion of a temple into a Dargah.

“The book explains with evidence that many similar Islamic places of worship in Tamil Nadu, like temples, are built based on Dravidian architecture. Do not spread religious hatred! Do not believe the rumours!” the X post read.

“Because of the continuous civil wars among the members of the ruling family, the Sultans who ruled Madurai could not bring much either in Islamic religion ot art. However, according to Ibn Batuta, the newcomers, the Sultans, from the north, adopted the local customs of the region. He also says that there was no destruction of temples and breakage of idols,” the source read.

The book states that Sultan Alauddin was buried at Goripalayam in Madurai beside the Vaigai River, where his mausoleum was constructed in the mid-14th century. And, although its architecture resembles that of a Pandya-period temple, the dome marks it as an Islamic structure.

The outer walls of the mausoleum are embellished in classic Pandya temple style. The structure itself is built on a raised base, from which a set of steps leads to the graves. The niches (Kostas) on three sides, which were once closed, have now been opened for visitors to view the grave from outside.

Case of Moinuddin Chishti Dargah in Ajmer

In Rajasthan’s Ajmer, a right-wing group claimed that the revered Moinuddin Chishti Dargah was built on land that was originally a Shiva Temple, and was allegedly seized to construct the Dargah.

The president of the National Hindu Army, Vishnu Gupta, had filed a case in a local court claiming that there is a temple inside the premises of the Dargah shrine.

Gupta had called for the Ajmer Dargah to be renamed “Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple,” as well as an official survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

It prompted the court to issue notice to the Dargah committee, the ASI, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.