Hindu right-wing now eyes Ajmer Dargah, calls it ‘sacred temple’

A right-wing Hindu group in Rajasthan’s Ajmer has claimed that Ajmer Dargah was actually a Hindu temple.

Rajvardhan Singh Parmar, president of the Hindu right-wing ‘Maharana Pratap Sena’ in Ajmer said that Ajmer Dargah is a “sacred Hindu temple”. He also held a press conference recently, making similar claims.

This comes shortly after a Hindu right-wing blog website Hindu Post publishing an article titled ‘Moinuddin Chisti’s Dargah complex at Ajmer is built atop destroyed Hindu & Jain mandirs?’

“Any Hindu visiting Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti’s Dargah at Ajmer is actually celebrating the desecration and destruction of an ancient Mahadeva temple. Not just the tomb, but in fact the entire complex is built atop remains of Hindu and Jain temples demolished by Muslim invaders,” the article reads.

Meanwhile Rajvardhan Singh Parma has also written a letter to Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma about the issue. Parmar stated in the letter that the organisation has long pushed for an investigation into the Ajmer Dargah.

Parmar’s letter to CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Parmar claimed that the Congress administration dismissed their concerns as “anti-Hindu sentiment” and failed to address them despite repeated attempts by group memebers. He emphasised that Rajasthanis are in favor of this demand, and just like Ayodhya Babri and Gyanvapi in Varanasi, the letter requests an detailed investigation into Ajmer Dargah.

Brief history of Ajmer Dargah

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah, nestled at the base of Taragarh hill, is a revered Sufi tomb dedicated to Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Located near the central railway station, its iconic white marble dome was built in 1532. Adorned with intricate designs and gold accents, the Dargah welcomes visitors of all faiths.

The history of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah is steeped in mysticism and reverence. Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti, born in 13th-century Sanjar (modern-day Iran), later made Ajmer his home, drawing spiritual inspiration from the writings of renowned Sunni Hanbali scholar and mystic, ʿAbdallāh Anṣārī.

Court hands over UP dargah to Hindus

Earlier this week, a decades-old plea filed by a group of Muslims seeking ownership of a land that contains a tomb and the dargah of Sufi saint Sheikh Badruddin Shah was dismissed earlier this week by the Baghpat district court in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to rejecting the plea, the court, presided over by Civil Judge Shivam Dwivedi, directed the Muslim side to turn over the dargah to the Hindus.