Dark clouds hover over Hyderabad; IMD issues forecast for thunderstorms

Hyderabad: Amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast for thunderstorms and lightning, dark clouds hover over Hyderabad.

According to the weather department, Hyderabad will experience cloudy skies until Friday.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, the department has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

As per the forecast, all districts except Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, J. Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, and Y. Bhuvanagiri are likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Yesterday, Hyderabad also received scattered rainfall. The highest downpour, 8.3 mm, was recorded in Shaikpet.

Harsh winter season expected

In addition to the thunderstorm warnings and current dark cloud hovering over Hyderabad, the IMD has alerted residents to expect a harsh winter season this year, attributed to anticipated La Nina conditions by October-November.

Last year, Hyderabad experienced significant thunderstorms during the monsoon, with minimum temperatures dropping to single digits in the winter months. Fog alerts were also issued, resulting in reduced visibility, particularly in the mornings.

As the IMD predicts La Nina conditions for the upcoming months, residents of Hyderabad should prepare for a challenging winter season ahead.