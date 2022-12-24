Darshan Raval’s concert in Hyderabad: Date, ticket price & more

Hyderabad: The year 2022 is just a week away from closing its curtains. People around the world are gearing up to ring in New Year 2023 on a high note. Parties and celebrations are being planned. Hyderabadis are not far behind. The city residents are gearing up to step in the new year with style and cheer!

Arijit Singh, Armaan Malik, DJ Snake and several popular artists have all performed at various concerts in Hyderabad. It seems like Hyderabadis appear to be in no mood to slow down as they are getting ready to groove to the tunes of another Bollywood singer Darshan Raval.

The singer is set to perform at a highly anticipated new year concert in Hyderabad on December 31 where he will entertain the audience with his hit songs and electrifying stage presence. Venue for the event is Om Convention centre in Narsingi. The concert promises to be a memorable experience for all fans of Darshan Raval, as they get to witness their favorite artist perform live and ring in the new year with joy and excitement.

The tickets are already available on Paytm Insider and Book My Show. Click here for additional information.

Darshan Raval Concerts Ticket Prices

For those who are unaware, Bollywood singer Darshan Raval is well known star who has contributed significantly to several timeless songs, including Ek Tarfa, Tera Zikr, Chogada, Tere Naal, and Tu Mileya, to name a few. He is without a doubt among the best singers in the industry, and his fans in Hyderabad can’t wait to watch him rock the stage!

So, if you’re a fan of Darshan Raval and want to start your new year on a high note, be sure to catch him live in action at this exciting concert in Hyderabad next week.