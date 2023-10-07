Dasara holidays for junior colleges, schools in Telangana

Hyderabad: Schools and junior colleges in Telangana are gearing up for the Dasara holidays. While schools will remain closed for 13 days, junior colleges will observe a vacation of seven days.

According to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), junior colleges will have holidays from October 19 to 25. All colleges will reopen on October 26.

No special classes in junior colleges during Dasara holidays in Telangana

While announcing the Dasara holidays for junior colleges in the state, TSBIE made it clear that no special classes should be conducted from October 19 to 25.

In this regard, the board has issued directions to the principals of all junior colleges, including private unaided institutions.

Dasara holidays for schools in Telangana

Meanwhile, the schools in Telangana are preparing for a 13-day vacation as the Dasara holidays will be the first short-term holiday in the current academic year.

According to the academic calendar for the year 2023-24, released by the School Education department in June, schools in Telangana will remain closed from October 13 to 25. Before the start of the Dasara holidays, schools in the state will complete summative assessment-1 from October 5 to 11.

Holidays for others

Apart from the vacation for school students, the Telangana government has declared that others will observe the Dasara holiday on October 24. Additionally, the Telangana Calendar has declared Bathukamma starting day as a holiday on October 14.

Both of these holidays are categorized as ‘General holidays.’

Two more holidays on October 22 and 23 have also been declared for Durgashtami and Maharnavami, respectively. However, these holidays are categorized as ‘optional holidays.’