Hyderabad: Know RBI-announced bank holidays in October

Banks in Hyderabad will be closed on October 24 on account of Dasara

Banks in Hyderabad
Representational photo (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: For the month of October, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced holidays for banks in Hyderabad and other cities across India.

According to the RBI, there are a total of 16 holidays in the current month, including Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays. These holidays are recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

However, it’s important to note that these holidays may vary from state to state, so not all banks across the country will be closed on all 16 days.

For the residents of Hyderabad, the banks will remain closed on Sundays and the second and third Saturdays. Additionally, there are two more holidays for banks in Hyderabad, one on October 2 and the other on October 24, on the occasion of Dasara.

While banks will be closed on these designated holidays, customers can still access online banking operations.

List of bank holidays in October 2023

Here is the list of holidays in October 2023. Not all holidays will be observed by banks in Hyderabad:

October 1: Sunday
October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 8: Sunday
October 14: Mahalaya
October 15: Sunday
October 18: Kati Bihu
October 21: Durga Puja (Maha Saptami)
October 22: Sunday
October 23: Dusshera (Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja/Vijaya Dasami
October 24: Dussehra/Dusshera (Vijaya Dashmi)/Durga Puja
October 25: Durga Puja (Dasain)
October 26: Durga Puja (Dasain)/Accession Day
October 27: Durga Puja (Dasain)
October 28: Lakshmi Puja
October 29: Sunday
October 31: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday

Out of these days, the holidays for banks in Hyderabad will be observed on October 1, 2, 8, 14, 15, 22, 24, 28, and 29.

Types of banks in Hyderabad, other cities in India

There are several types of banks in Hyderabad and other cities in India, each with its own distinct characteristics and functions. Here is a list of some types of banks in India:

  • Public sector banks
  • Private sector banks
  • Co-operative banks
  • Regional rural banks
  • Payment banks
  • Small finance banks
  • Foreign banks

Out of the 16 holidays in October, each of these banks decides when to remain closed based on their respective states.

