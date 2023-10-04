List of leading export by country: Know what India ships the most

Every country in the world, including India, exports and imports various products based on their needs. However, each nation has a leading product that it ships the most.

India exports refined petroleum the most, while Pakistan primarily ships rice. Among India’s neighboring countries, China exports electronics the most, while Bangladesh specialises in T-shirts. Another neighboring country of India, Maldives, is known for exporting fish.

Leading exports of Israel is diamonds

Israel’s leading export is diamonds, while Switzerland and South Africa excel in exporting gold. Peru’s top export is copper, and Australia predominantly ships iron.

Among the “Eye of Five” countries, New Zealand stands out as the largest exporter of dairy products, while the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have petroleum dominating their export baskets.

Following is the list of leading export by country

Argentina: Soybeans

Australia: Iron

Austria: Toxins

Benin: Cotton

Brazil: Soybeans

Bangladesh: T-shirts

Canada: Petroleum

China: Electronics

Chile: Copper

Cote d’Ivoire: Cocoa

Cuba: Cigars

Denmark: Medicine

Guatemala: Bananas

Guyana: Drilling Platforms

Egypt: Petroleum

Ethiopia: Coffee

Finland: Paper products

Fiji: Water

France: Aircrafts

Germany: Vehicle engines

Iceland: Aluminum

India: Petroleum

Indonesia: Coal

Israel: Diamonds

Italy: Medicines

Japan: Vehicle engines

Kenya: Tea

Kiribati: Tuna

Madagascar: Vanilla

Malaysia: Electronics

Malawi: Tobacco

Maldives: Fish

Mexico: Vehicle engines

Moldova: Sunflower seeds

Mongolia: Coal

New Zealand: Dairy

Nigeria: Petroleum

North Korea: Watch parts

Norway: Petroleum

Pakistan: Rice

Peru: Copper

Philippines: Electric circuits

Russia: Crude petroleum

Saudi Arabia: Petroleum

Singapore: Electric circuits

South Africa: Gold

South Korea: Electric circuits

Sri Lanka: Garments

Spain: Petroleum

Syria: Olive oil

Sweden: Petroleum

Switzerland: Gold

Turkey: Petroleum

Ukraine: Corn

United Arab Emirates: Petroleum

United Kingdom: Petroleum

United States: Petroleum

What does India export, and who are its top importers?

According to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), India’s top exports in 2021 were as follows:

Refined Petroleum ($49B) Diamonds ($26.3B) Packaged Medicaments ($19.2B) Jewelry ($10.7B) Rice ($10B)

These products are exported to numerous countries worldwide. The top importers of Indian products were:

United States ($71.2B) United Arab Emirates ($25.4B) China ($23.1B) Bangladesh ($14.1B) Hong Kong ($11.2B).

During the same year, globally, India was the largest exporter of the following products:

Diamonds ($26.3B) Rice ($10B) Non-Retail Pure Cotton Yarn ($4.69B) Synthetic Reconstructed Jewelry Stones ($1.46B) Pepper ($1.33B).

What does India import?

As per OEC data, India’s top imports in 2021 were as follows:

Crude Petroleum ($93.5B) Gold ($58.4B) Coal Briquettes ($28.4B) Diamonds ($26B) Petroleum Gas ($21.9B)

These products are imported from various countries worldwide. In 2021, India mostly imported from the following countries:

China ($94.1B) United Arab Emirates ($42B) United States ($39.1B) Switzerland ($31.8B) Saudi Arabia ($25.6B)

During the same year, globally, India was the largest importer of the following products: