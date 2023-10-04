List of leading export by country: Know what India ships the most

Every country in the world, including India, exports and imports various products based on their needs. However, each nation has a leading product that it ships the most.
India exports refined petroleum the most, while Pakistan primarily ships rice. Among India’s neighboring countries, China exports electronics the most, while Bangladesh specialises in T-shirts. Another neighboring country of India, Maldives, is known for exporting fish.
Israel’s leading export is diamonds, while Switzerland and South Africa excel in exporting gold. Peru’s top export is copper, and Australia predominantly ships iron.
Among the “Eye of Five” countries, New Zealand stands out as the largest exporter of dairy products, while the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have petroleum dominating their export baskets.
Following is the list of leading export by country
- Argentina: Soybeans
- Australia: Iron
- Austria: Toxins
- Benin: Cotton
- Brazil: Soybeans
- Bangladesh: T-shirts
- Canada: Petroleum
- China: Electronics
- Chile: Copper
- Cote d’Ivoire: Cocoa
- Cuba: Cigars
- Denmark: Medicine
- Guatemala: Bananas
- Guyana: Drilling Platforms
- Egypt: Petroleum
- Ethiopia: Coffee
- Finland: Paper products
- Fiji: Water
- France: Aircrafts
- Germany: Vehicle engines
- Iceland: Aluminum
- India: Petroleum
- Indonesia: Coal
- Israel: Diamonds
- Italy: Medicines
- Japan: Vehicle engines
- Kenya: Tea
- Kiribati: Tuna
- Madagascar: Vanilla
- Malaysia: Electronics
- Malawi: Tobacco
- Maldives: Fish
- Mexico: Vehicle engines
- Moldova: Sunflower seeds
- Mongolia: Coal
- New Zealand: Dairy
- Nigeria: Petroleum
- North Korea: Watch parts
- Norway: Petroleum
- Pakistan: Rice
- Peru: Copper
- Philippines: Electric circuits
- Russia: Crude petroleum
- Saudi Arabia: Petroleum
- Singapore: Electric circuits
- South Africa: Gold
- South Korea: Electric circuits
- Sri Lanka: Garments
- Spain: Petroleum
- Syria: Olive oil
- Sweden: Petroleum
- Switzerland: Gold
- Turkey: Petroleum
- Ukraine: Corn
- United Arab Emirates: Petroleum
- United Kingdom: Petroleum
- United States: Petroleum
What does India export, and who are its top importers?
According to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), India’s top exports in 2021 were as follows:
- Refined Petroleum ($49B)
- Diamonds ($26.3B)
- Packaged Medicaments ($19.2B)
- Jewelry ($10.7B)
- Rice ($10B)
These products are exported to numerous countries worldwide. The top importers of Indian products were:
- United States ($71.2B)
- United Arab Emirates ($25.4B)
- China ($23.1B)
- Bangladesh ($14.1B)
- Hong Kong ($11.2B).
During the same year, globally, India was the largest exporter of the following products:
- Diamonds ($26.3B)
- Rice ($10B)
- Non-Retail Pure Cotton Yarn ($4.69B)
- Synthetic Reconstructed Jewelry Stones ($1.46B)
- Pepper ($1.33B).
What does India import?
As per OEC data, India’s top imports in 2021 were as follows:
- Crude Petroleum ($93.5B)
- Gold ($58.4B)
- Coal Briquettes ($28.4B)
- Diamonds ($26B)
- Petroleum Gas ($21.9B)
These products are imported from various countries worldwide. In 2021, India mostly imported from the following countries:
- China ($94.1B)
- United Arab Emirates ($42B)
- United States ($39.1B)
- Switzerland ($31.8B)
- Saudi Arabia ($25.6B)
During the same year, globally, India was the largest importer of the following products:
- Coal Briquettes ($28.4B)
- Diamonds ($26B)
- Palm Oil ($8.72B)
- Soybean Oil ($5.6B)
- Scrap Aluminium ($2.94B)