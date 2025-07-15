Algerian student stabbed to death by neighbour for wearing hijab

Amid rising Islamophobic incidents in Europe, a 26-year-old Algerian nursing student was fatally stabbed in her apartment building in Hanover, Germany. She was allegedly targeted by her neighbour for wearing a hijab.

Rahma Ayat had moved from the Algerian city Oran to pursue medical training. On the morning of Friday, July 4, residents in the Arnum district reported hearing screams, according to multiple media reports. Police arrived to find her with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother told local media that Rahma had recently expressed fear of the neighbour, citing repeated verbal harassment over her hijab and identity as a Muslim woman. The family believes she was deliberately targeted due to her visibly Muslim background.

According to reports, the assailant forced his way into her flat and stabbed her several times. She fled to the stairwell, where she collapsed. Emergency responders were unable to revive her.

In a statement, the Algerian Embassy in Berlin confirmed on Thursday, July 10, that a 31-year-old German neighbour, arrested shortly after the incident, remains in custody. While investigations continue, a motive has not been officially established and no charges have yet been filed.

The embassy said that the Consulate General in Frankfurt is in close contact with authorities in Hanover. It offered condolences to Ayat’s family and confirmed that arrangements are under way to repatriate her body to Algeria for burial.

بيان من السفارة الجزائرية 🇩🇿 في برلين 🇩🇪

على إثر الجريمة المروعة التي وقعت بتاريخ الرابع جويلية 2025 بمدينة هانوفر الألمانية، وأودت بحياة المواطنة الجزائرية #رحمة_عياط، تعرب سفارة الجزائر ببرلين عن بالغ تأثرها وعميق حزنها معبرة عن أصدق التعازي والمواساة لأسرة وذوي وأقارب الفقيدة… pic.twitter.com/M5Dyc62Bcs — بوابة الجزائر – Algeria Gate (@algatedz) July 11, 2025

Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also summoned the German ambassador in Algiers, Georg Felzheim, for discussions on the incident and to call for stronger protections for Algerian nationals residing in Germany. The consular authorities urged the public to remain calm and place trust in diplomatic efforts to ensure justice is delivered.

التعاون القنصلي، بما يصون مصالح جاليتنا بهذا البلد.

وخلال هذا اللقاء، تحادث السيد كاتب الدولة مع السفير🇩🇪حول الجريمة الشنعاء التي راحت ضحيتها الرعية🇩🇿المرحومة رحمة عياط ودوافع ارتكاب هذا الفعل المروع، مشددا على ضرورة تعزيز الإجراءات الكفيلة بضمان أمن وسلامة أفراد جاليتنا ب🇩🇪. — وزارة الشؤون الخارجية| MFA-Algeria (@Algeria_MFA) July 10, 2025

The killing has led to protests in Hanover and other cities, with members of the Arab and Muslim communities demanding the case be treated as a hate crime. Demonstrators have also criticised the limited media coverage and official silence.

On social media, #JusticeForRahma has become a rallying cry, reflecting widespread outrage that crosses borders and backgrounds.

This incident has drawn parallels to the 2009 killing of Marwa El-Sherbini, an Egyptian woman who was fatally stabbed — along with her unborn child — by a German right-wing extremist during a courtroom hearing in Dresden.