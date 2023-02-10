Dastkari Haat Crafts expo in Hyderabad from February 21-28

Hyderabad: Dastkari Haat Crafts expo will be held in Hyderabad for business at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM), Gachibowli, from February 21 to 28.

With the first exhibition of its kind in the city, the week-long expo will be kicked off with the inaugural ceremony at 4:30 pm, on February 21.

The bazaar will be open to the public between 11 am to 8 pm featuring over 80 stalls by 100 artisans from across 18 states showcasing the finest of Indian handicrafts.

Exquisite Soof embroidery, handmade paper stationery, traditional silk sarees, organic cotton fabrics, black pottery, wood and inlay work, gamcha clothing, mats, and baskets will be displayed for sale. In addition to this, skill demonstrations where participants can try their hand at making traditional crafts will also be a part of this expo.

Featuring crafts from different parts of India, the curation will include Pattachitra artist demonstrations, displays of Pichhwais gold leaf embossing, Madhubani art from Bihar, miniature and terracotta artworks from Rajasthan, and much more.

Along with traditional cuisine from renowned old Delhi booths, visitors may take in live folk music and dance performances, featuring the Kalbelia dance and Rajasthani Folk music by Bhutte Khan Manganiar.

President and founder of the Dastkari Haat Samiti, Jaya Jaitly is the mastermind behind the expo idea and is additionally a well-known social and political activist who has spent more than 40 years fighting to preserve crafts and give prestige and dignity to the crafters.

Dastkari Haat Crafts is an initiative of the DilliHaat, an innovative marketing infrastructure for traditional craftspeople. It was established by the Samiti in 1994 and has given over 75,000 small artisans the opportunity to sell directly to more than 2 million customers in fifteen years.