Dating app meet turns bitter for Hyderabad woman over marriage

The woman alleged that the man threatened to throw acid on her and kill her.

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Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
Representative image

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman has approached the Cybercrime Police alleging harassment and online abuse by a man whom she met on a dating app, after her family called off their proposed marriage.

According to her complaint, the woman met the suspect, AR Vamshi, through the app. The two later got engaged.

Rs 15 lakh advance dowry

The woman alleged that Vamshi took Rs 15 lakh from her after the engagement. She also claimed that he pressured her family to pay an advance dowry.

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Her family subsequently decided to cancel the proposed marriage.

Dating app meet leads to false drug claims against Hyderabad woman

Following the decision, Vamshi allegedly targeted the woman on social media. He reportedly spread false claims that she was addicted to drugs.

The woman also alleged that he threatened to throw acid on her and kill her. The alleged threats and online abuse caused her severe distress.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the SHO of Malkajgiri Cybercrime, SG Shiva Shankar, said that based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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