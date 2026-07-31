Woman alleges home-entry attempt, Zepto sacks delivery agent

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru woman has alleged that a delivery executive repeatedly tried to gain entry into her house despite being refused several times, leaving her frightened and prompting her to raise the issue on social media while urging the delivery platform to strengthen customer safety measures.

Her subsequent post shared that the quick-commerce company has terminated the services of the executive.

In a video posted on Instagram, the woman narrated the sequence of events, claiming the delivery executive arrived at her residence with an order before requesting a bottle of drinking water. She said she gave him a bottle and even asked him to keep it.

According to the woman, the delivery executive later returned after finishing the water and asked for another bottle. She alleged that he then repeatedly requested permission to enter her house for a few minutes.

The woman said she firmly declined every request and instead suggested that he could remain outside the premises if he needed to rest. Despite this, she claimed the delivery executive continued insisting that she allow him inside.

‘Repeatedly rang doorbell’



She further alleged that when she attempted to close the gate, the delivery executive repeatedly rang the doorbell and again requested entry into the house. Feeling increasingly uncomfortable, she said she locked the door and stayed indoors. She also claimed the man continued knocking and banging on the gate, heightening her fear.

A Bengaluru woman alleged that a delivery executive repeatedly tried to enter her home despite her refusing multiple times after delivering an order. She said he kept requesting water and later insisted on being allowed inside, even ringing the doorbell and knocking after she… pic.twitter.com/866PdShPOL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 31, 2026

In the video, the woman criticised the company’s customer support system, alleging that the grievance redressal mechanism was inadequate. She urged the company to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure stronger safeguards for customers.

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In a subsequent social media post, the woman stated that the company had acted on her complaint by terminating the delivery executive’s account and issuing directions preventing him from visiting her residence again.

She also clarified that she had not lodged a police complaint because she did not have the delivery executive’s personal details at the time of the incident.

The incident comes weeks after another case in Bengaluru in which a delivery executive was arrested following allegations that he entered a woman’s apartment without permission and sexually harassed her after asking to use the washroom. The latest incident has renewed concerns over customer safety during home deliveries and highlighted the need for robust complaint redressal mechanisms by delivery platforms.