NEET protester attacked in Bengaluru; AISA blames ABVP

Bengaluru: The Karnataka police have filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault on a student who had participated in the recent protests against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks. The 19-year-old student from Punjab was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified men near BEL Circle in Jalahalli late on Thursday night, police said on Friday, July 31.

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) has alleged the involvement of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the incident.

The victim has been identified as Aman Deep Singh, who sustained serious injuries to his leg in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the FIR filed by the Jalahalli police, Aman Deep was returning after dinner and was walking from the BEL Circle service road towards MES Road when the incident occurred. Four men wearing masks allegedly arrived on two motorcycles, intercepted him, and confirmed his identity before attacking him.

Police said the assailants allegedly hurled abuses at the student and questioned him over his participation in the NEET leak protests, reportedly asking whether he wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resign.

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The accused then allegedly assaulted Aman Deep with a wooden log, targeting his leg, before fleeing the spot on their motorcycles.

The attack left the student with a serious leg injury. He subsequently approached the Jalahalli police station and filed a complaint detailing the sequence of events.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and are attempting to ascertain whether the assault was linked to the student’s involvement in the anti-NEET protests.

The incident has triggered concern among student groups and activists, who have demanded stringent action against those responsible for the attack.

Police officials said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses. No arrests had been made at the time of filing this report.

The alleged assault comes amid continuing political and public debate surrounding the NEET issue, which has witnessed protests in several parts of the country in recent weeks.

In a press statement, the All India Students’ Association (AISA) stated that a member of the AISA was assaulted by suspected goons from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). “The goons threatened the victim asking ‘You dare to demand the resignation of Modi?’. The victim incurred serious injuries on their leg which had to be plastered,” the AISA statement said.

“The student had been actively participating in the protests in Freedom Park in solidarity with the nationwide student-youth movement demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and against the complete failure of the current BJP government in providing something as basic as education to its citizens. This attack was a direct response to the student’s participation in questioning the brutalities of the current Indian state. An FIR has been lodged with the Jalahalli Police Station,” AISA stated.

“We strongly condemn this assault on our comrade and demand that strict action be taken against those responsible. We demand swift justice from the Bengaluru Police and immediate intervention of the Home Department.”