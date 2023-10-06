Dating reality series ‘Temptation Island’ to get an Indian spin

For the first time ever in India, couples will be seen putting their relationship to test in front of the entire nation in the enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called "Temptation Island"

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 6th October 2023 10:29 am IST
Dating reality series 'Temptation Island' to get an Indian spin
The popular American dating reality series 'Temptation Island' is all set to get an Indian spin and will be streaming on JioCinema.

New Delhi: The popular American dating reality series ‘Temptation Island’ is all set to get an Indian spin and will be streaming on JioCinema.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

For the first time ever in India, couples will be seen putting their relationship to test in front of the entire nation in the enchanting setting of a tropical paradise called “Temptation Island”.

Produced by Banijay Asia and powered by Too Yumm, ‘Temptation Island’ will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test.

MS Education Academy

The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure.

Surrounded by charming singles, they will grapple with their feelings, confront unfamiliar temptations, and delve into their deepest desires.

‘Temptation Island’ India will soon premiere on JioCinema.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mumtaz Hussain Bhat  |   Published: 6th October 2023 10:29 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button