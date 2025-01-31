Datun seller’s story at Maha Kumbh: Love, twigs, and Rs 40,000 in 5 days!

A touching story from the Mahakumbh Mela has caught the attention of social media users as it narrates a basic yet moving narrative of love and inspirational motivation. A young Datun (teeth-cleansing twig) seller expressed how his girlfriend encouraged him to operate his temporary business during the event which enabled him to gain Rs 40,000 in just five days.

A video of the Datun seller has been widely circulated on social media platforms that shows his joyous expression as he shares his success story.

The video titled “True Relationship and Men in Love” has gained popularity among social media viewers who consider it both meaningful and inspiring.

A tale of love and entrepreneurship

When a social media influencer questioned the Datun seller, donning a big smile and a blue jacket, about his earnings at the largest event in India this year, he disclosed that he earned almost Rs 40,000 within just five days. The seller beams with pride when asked about his business plan and execution as he credits his girlfriend for encouraging him.

He explained how his girlfriend encouraged him to sell Datun at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela because it needed no capital expenditure. After all, he could access the twigs without cost. Her motivation led him to make the bold move. He exclaimed enthusiastically that it was because of her that he had achieved financial success.

“Aus ki waja se hum itna paisa kama liye (I have earned this amount because of her),” he replied with a big smile.

Social media reactions

Numerous viewers found the vendor’s tale deeply touching. Social media users filled the comment section with messages which expressed admiration and positivity. The audience recognized two things about the relationship, the girlfriend stepped in to support her partner and the man showed deep for her.

“True men……he didn’t hesitate for a second…..to credit his gf,” wrote one user.