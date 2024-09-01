Daughters of Telangana fight for dignity while CM planning new zoo: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS Party has expressed deep concern over the conditions at Palamakula Gurukula in Shamshabad Mandal, Rangareddy District, where female students protested after allegedly being served contaminated meals. BRS Party Working President K.T. Rama Rao criticised the Congress government and alleged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of lack of response to the situation.

KTR stated that this incident highlights the government’s neglect of student welfare. He contrasted the students’ plight with the Chief Minister’s focus on projects such as a new zoo in Hyderabad, questioning the government’s priorities, KTR said in a press release.

A BRS Party delegation, including MLAs Harish Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy, visited Palamakula Gurukula to support the protesting students and their families. The delegation members provided their contact information to the students, pledging their support. KTR thanked party leaders for the timely visit to the students who are fighting for basic necessities.

When daughters of Telangana are sitting on the streets, fighting for basic human dignity, the CM wants to build a second Zoo in Hyderabad!



In a tweet, KTR challenged CM Revanth Reddy’s priorities, stating, “While Telangana’s students protest for basic dignity, the CM plans a second zoo in Hyderabad. CM Garu, please reassess your priorities. Why are students in government institutions facing such difficulties? When will the focus shift to improving their future rather than political manoeuvring? I commend our leaders, @BRSHarish, @BrsSabithaIndra, and @KarthikIndrAnna for their support of the Palamakula school students.”

KTR called for accountability from the Congress government, noting that this incident is part of a broader pattern of issues in state-run educational institutions. The BRS Party demanded a comprehensive review of all Gurukuls and state-run educational facilities to ensure they meet safety and health standards and immediate action against those responsible for the current situation.

The BRS Party emphasises the need for swift corrective measures to address these concerns in the state’s educational system, KTR said in a statement.