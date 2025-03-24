David Warner dances to Pushpa’s Srivalli song at Robinhood event

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer David Warner landed in Hyderabad to attend the trailer launch of his first Telugu film, Robinhood. Fans gave him a grand welcome at the airport with flowers and cheers. Warner happily signed autographs and greeted everyone with a smile.

Warner Dances on Stage

At the film’s pre-release event on March 23, Warner surprised everyone by dancing with actors Nithiin and Sreeleela to the song Adhi Dha Surprisu. The video of them dancing is now viral.

He also did the famous Srivalli hook step from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, making fans go crazy with excitement.

A Dream Come True for Warner

Warner, who loves Indian cinema, shared that acting in Robinhood was a fun and special experience. He said, “I was nervous but happy to be part of this film. I thank everyone for the love and support.”

He even spoke a bit of Telugu, saying “Nenu Ninnu Premistunnanu” (I love you), which made fans cheer louder.

About the Movie

Robinhood is a fun action-comedy film starring Nithiin and Sreeleela. Warner appears in a cameo role. The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It will release in theatres worldwide on March 28, 2025.