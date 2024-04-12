David Warner, SS Rajamouli FINALLY collaborate for a project!

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Australian cricket star David Warner have teamed up for something completely unexpected. The duo’s dynamic chemistry in Cred’s new ad has picked curiosity and tickled funny bones – here we look at why the partnership clicks.

The Unconventional Matchup

Cred, a company famous for its unusual and amusing advertisements, has done something new in this promotion. Instead of talking about finance in the usual way, it tells a funny story starring Rajamouli and Warner. The director of epic movies wants a discount on cricket tickets from Warner. He says Rajamouli will get the discount automatically if he pays with Cred UPI.

The ad shows Rajamouli’s creative mind in action. The sportsman turns into different Indian characters – all of them amusing – such as a flashy film star or classical dancer. These antics make Rajamouli look frustrated but behind the irritation, there seems to be admiration too. It is an enjoyable ad visually, which demonstrates both Warner’s adaptability and Rajamouli’s skills as a storyteller.

Netizens Reactions

Internet users have shared their opinions. Some people proposed granting Indian citizenship to David Warner, while others anticipated that he could become a major star in Telugu cinema. In any case, the commercial has generated discussion online and made people think.

Warner upcoming super star in Telugu cinema 🔥🔥 — Steve Harrington (@ThiUserNotalive) April 12, 2024

Somebody give David bhai an Aadhar Card. 🤣 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2024