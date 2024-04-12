David Warner, SS Rajamouli FINALLY collaborate for a project!

SS Rajamouli and David Warner collaborate for an exciting commercial

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 12th April 2024 3:24 pm IST
David Warner, SS Rajamouli FINALLY collaborate for a project!
SSR and David Warner (Instagram)

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Australian cricket star David Warner have teamed up for something completely unexpected. The duo’s dynamic chemistry in Cred’s new ad has picked curiosity and tickled funny bones – here we look at why the partnership clicks.

The Unconventional Matchup

Cred, a company famous for its unusual and amusing advertisements, has done something new in this promotion. Instead of talking about finance in the usual way, it tells a funny story starring Rajamouli and Warner. The director of epic movies wants a discount on cricket tickets from Warner. He says Rajamouli will get the discount automatically if he pays with Cred UPI.

The ad shows Rajamouli’s creative mind in action. The sportsman turns into different Indian characters – all of them amusing – such as a flashy film star or classical dancer. These antics make Rajamouli look frustrated but behind the irritation, there seems to be admiration too. It is an enjoyable ad visually, which demonstrates both Warner’s adaptability and Rajamouli’s skills as a storyteller.

MS Education Academy

Netizens Reactions

Internet users have shared their opinions. Some people proposed granting Indian citizenship to David Warner, while others anticipated that he could become a major star in Telugu cinema. In any case, the commercial has generated discussion online and made people think.

Tags
Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 12th April 2024 3:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button