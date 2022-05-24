Davos: AP signs hydro project worth Rs 60K Cr with Adani Green

Davos: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Hydro project worth Rs 60,000 crore with Adani Green on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

As a part of the deal, the state will receive a 3,700-megawatt hydro storage project and 10,000 mw solar energy project. The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani at the AP Pavilion, on Monday.

The MoU was signed by Special chief secretary Karikal Valaven on behalf of the state and Ashish Rajvamshi for the Adani group. The two projects are expected to provide direct and indirect employment to at least 10,000 people in the state.

The AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with heads of Tech Mahindra, and Dassault Systemes at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday.

The CM aims to develop Visakhapatnam as a Technology hub with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sought investments in the sector.

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director (MD) CP Gurnani said his company will be working with the AP government in the field of skill development.