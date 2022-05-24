Davos: AP signs hydro project worth Rs 60K Cr with Adani Green

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th May 2022 1:10 pm IST
AP signs hydro project deal worth Rs 60,000 Cr with Adani Green
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Gautam Adani (Photo: Twitter)

Davos: The Andhra Pradesh (AP) government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a Hydro project worth Rs 60,000 crore with Adani Green on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

Also Read
Davos: Jagan bats for investments in trade and technology for AP

As a part of the deal, the state will receive a 3,700-megawatt hydro storage project and 10,000 mw solar energy project. The MoU was signed in the presence of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani at the AP Pavilion, on Monday. 

The MoU was signed by Special chief secretary Karikal Valaven on behalf of the state and Ashish Rajvamshi for the Adani group. The two projects are expected to provide direct and indirect employment to at least 10,000 people in the state.

MS Education Academy

The AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with heads of Tech Mahindra, and Dassault Systemes at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday.

The CM aims to develop Visakhapatnam as a Technology hub with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sought investments in the sector.

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director (MD) CP Gurnani said his company will be working with the AP government in the field of skill development.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button