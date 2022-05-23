Davos: Jagan bats for investments in trade and technology for AP

Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister (CM) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met with heads of Tech Mahindra, and Dassault Systemes at World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday.

The CM aims to develop Visakhapatnam as the Technology hub with a focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), and sought investments in the sector.

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director (MD) CP Gurnani said his company will be working with the AP government in the field of skill development.

“In three months, we will be working with Andhra University in drafting syllabus for high-end technology for skill development,” he said.

Executive Vice President of Dassault Systemes, Florence Verzelen also showed interest in investing in the state’s education sector.

“We had meaningful talks with the CM on skill development and new age energy. We are interested in investing in education sector and are looking forward to partnering with the state of Andhra Pradesh,” she said.

A Swiss Parliament Member Niklaus-Samuel Gugger and team met the CM and discussed various trade opportunities in AP.

The four proposed sea ports would increase the shipment cargo to 507 metrics tonnes annually making the atmosphere for trade and business favourable.

Among other leaders who met CM Jagan include, Mitsui OSK Lines, one of world’s largest shipping companies, president Takeshi Hashimoto, and Hero group MD Dr Pawan Munjal.

Hashimoto said that they have discussed on opportunities in the areas of shipping and logistics.

“Andhra Pradesh has a great potential and we plan to expand our Indian operations as the state has a long coast line.” he concluded.