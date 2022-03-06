Dawn prayers offered at two holy mosques without social distancing

Riyadh: With the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah have offered Fajr (dawn) prayer without social distancing on Sunday.

The imams of Masjid Al Haram and Masjid An Nabawi on Sunday instruct worshipers to “straighten the rows and close the gaps.”

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah and all the mosques in the Kingdom lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Fajr prayers.

Pictures and footage on Sunday morning showed worshipers lining up, with their commitment to wearing masks.

Here’s a look

Fajr prayer in Grand Mosque in Makkah in Saudi Arabia on March 6, 2022. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

Makkah Mosque

Madinah Mosque

Social distancing stickers removed, path towards normality ensures.

The social distance stickers removed from the floors of Masjid Al Haram.

Video: @hsharifain pic.twitter.com/8uyqn0NQWR — Sakina Khan (@itssakikhan) March 5, 2022

قبل ساعات من صلاة الفجر..إزالة ملصقات التباعد في المسجد النبوي.



– pic.twitter.com/8JbdXgZfnf — أخبار السعودية (@SaudiNews50) March 5, 2022

The Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques had restored carpets in the courtyards of the Grand Mosque for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

فيديو | لقطات من إعادة السجاد للساحات الخارجية في #المسجد_الحرام بعد عامين من رفعها بسبب جائحة #كورونا#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/7OoicMMYPO — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 6, 2022

This is in line with the decision to lift precautionary and preventive measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting from Saturday, March 5.

The requirement to obtain permits for prayers in Masjid Al Haram and Ziyarah to the Prophet and His Companions has been removed, and showing the “Immune” status on Tawkalana is sufficient.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday announced the availability of reservations for permits to perform Umrah during the blessed month of Ramadan, through the “Eatmarna” and “Tawakkalna” applications, starting from Sunday, Shaban 3, 1443 AH, March 6, 2022.

ابتداءً من اليوم الأحد 3 شعبان 1443هـ : #وزارة_الحج_والعمرة تُعلن عن اتاحة حجز أداء العمرة في شهر #رمضان المبارك، عبر #تطبيق_اعتمرنا و #توكلنا. pic.twitter.com/c0tZf9lXxd — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) March 6, 2022

Ramadhan Permits are now available to book for Umrah for Ramadhan 1443 pic.twitter.com/VGpR46IUBW — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) March 6, 2022

It is noteworthy that on Saturday, the total number of COVID infections in Saudi Arabia reached 747,119, 726,876 recoveries, and 9006 deaths, knowing that it provided 61,405,382 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia dropped below the 300-mark on Saturday with 283 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.

#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (283) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (1) حالة وفاة رحمها الله، وتسجيل (525) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (726,876) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/NrIL6YWfR9 — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 5, 2022

On March 4, 2020, Saudi Arabia decided to temporarily suspend Umrah for citizens and residents; for fear of the spread of the COVID-19, the authorities also decided to prevent visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

On October 17, 2021, due to a consequential decline in COVID-19 cases and a considerable development in vaccinations in the Kingdom, the interior ministry of Saudi Arabia eased COVID-19 restrictions.

On December 2021, Saudi Arabia reintroduced physical distancing in the two holy mosques after it was cancelled in October.