Day 4: India vs South Africa women’s Test cricket

Chennai: India's Rajeshwari Gayakwad celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt on the 4th and last day of the one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: India’s Shafali Verma and Sneh Rana during the 4th and last day of the one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)
Chennai: South Africa Women’s captain L Wolvaardt celebrates her century on the 4th and last day of the one-off test cricket match between India and South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, July 1, 2024. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)

