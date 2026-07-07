Day 4 LIVE: Mourners gather in Qom to bid farewell to Khamenei

The fourth day of funeral ceremonies for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, began on Tuesday, July 7, in the holy city of Qom following the massive funeral procession in Tehran on Monday, July 6,

Khamenei’s coffin arrived in Qom on Monday evening, where thousands gathered overnight for the next stage of the farewell ceremonies. The funeral programme will continue in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, July 8, before concluding with his burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad on Thursday, July 9, in accordance with his final wishes.

Stay with us for live updates.

Massive turnout surrounds Jamkaran Mosque

9:54 am IST:

حضور جمعیت بی‌پایان عاشقان رهبر شهید انقلاب اسلامی در خیابان‌های اطراف مسجد مقدس جمکران پس از اقامه نماز بر پیکر مطهر «آقای شهید ایران». ۱۴۰۵/۴/۱۶#باید_برخاست pic.twitter.com/eSRqM6iQgR — KhameneiNews (@khameneinews) July 7, 2026

Coffin placed in Jamkaran Mosque courtyard for public farewell

9:34 am IST: Khamenei’s coffin was placed in the courtyard of the Holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom on Tuesday, allowing mourners to pay their final respects ahead of the funeral procession.

Videos released by Khamenei’s official media showed the coffin displayed in the mosque courtyard as millions of mourners gathered for a final farewell before the procession through the holy city.

هم‌اکنون؛ پیکر مطهر رهبر شهید انقلاب اسلامی در جایگاه وداع با مردم در مسجد مقدس جمکران قرار گرفت. ۱۴۰۵/۴/۱۶#باید_برخاست pic.twitter.com/995bOvUJ7B — KhameneiNews (@khameneinews) July 7, 2026

Funeral procession preparations begin

9 am IST: Following funeral prayers at Jamkaran Mosque, officials began preparing the coffins of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his family members for the funeral procession through Qom.

The procession is scheduled to travel from Jamkaran Mosque to the shrine of Hazrat Masumeh, where the next stage of the farewell ceremonies will take place.

Jamkaran Mosque overflows with mourners

8:46 am IST: Aerial footage released by Iranian media showed thousands of mourners filling Jamkaran Mosque and the surrounding roads in Qom ahead of the funeral procession.

Large crowds continued to arrive at the shrine, with people gathering to bid farewell to Khamenei before the procession moves towards the Hazrat Masumeh shrine.

Funeral prayer held

8:26 am IST: Funeral prayers were held over the coffins of Khamenei and his family members at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom on Tuesday morning.

The prayers were led by Grand Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli, with senior clerics, relatives and thousands of mourners in attendance. Images and videos released by Iranian media showed emotional scenes inside the mosque as worshippers gathered around the coffins before the funeral procession.

📹 فیلم کامل اقامه نماز بر پیکر مطهر رهبر شهید انقلاب و شهدای خانواده ایشان توسط آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در مسجد مقدس جمکران#انتقام_خون_امام_شهید pic.twitter.com/NBzUYnh3lf — اخبار فوری جنگ (@WarNewsIr) July 7, 2026

Khamenei’s coffin arrives at Jamkaran Mosque

8:20 am IST: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s coffin, alongside the coffins of his family members killed in the February 28 US-Israeli strike, arrived at the Holy Jamkaran Mosque in Qom on Tuesday morning ahead of funeral prayers.

Videos released by Iranian media showed senior clerics and relatives gathered around the coffins inside the mosque, while thousands of mourners assembled in the surrounding courtyards and streets.

Mourners gather at Jamkaran Mosque

8:16 am IST: Thousands of people assembled at Jamkaran Mosque in Qom before sunrise on Tuesday ahead of the funeral procession for Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Videos released by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency showed the mosque complex and surrounding streets filled with mourners awaiting the start of the day’s events. Inside the shrine, Khamenei’s coffin was placed for funeral prayers attended by senior clerics and family members.

The procession is expected to begin after the prayers, with mourners accompanying the coffin through the streets of Qom.